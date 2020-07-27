ICC Launches World Cup Super League to Bring Context to Bilateral ODIs

The International Cricket Council on Monday (July 27) officially launched the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
The Super League will begin with the three match ODI series between England and Ireland starting on July 30 in Southampton.
The Super League was introduced to bring context to bilateral ODIs, which has seen troubled times since the rise of T20 cricket. The Super League features 13 teams - 12 full members of the ICC and Netherlands.
The top seven teams in the Super League will directly qualify for the 10-team 2023 World Cup.
The League will see each side play four home and four away three match series.
"We are delighted to get the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League underway with world cup winners England against Ireland," Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager - Cricket Operations said.
"The league will bring relevance and context to ODI cricket over the next three years, as qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is at stake. The Super League gives cricket fans around the world even more reasons to watch as the drama of league cricket unfolds.
"The decision last week to move the World Cup back to late 2023 gives us more time to schedule any games lost due to COVID-19 and preserve the integrity of the qualification process, meaning it will be decided on the field of play, which is important."
Eoin Morgan, captain of the World Cup winning 2019 England team said: "We’re looking forward to playing cricket again and to the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League. Given the situation, it will be quite different to the last time we played at home, when we lifted the World Cup at Lord’s, but it’s nice to be starting our journey for the next edition of the tournament.
"I’m sure cricket fans all over the world will be excited to see white-ball cricket resume and we’re looking forward to the challenge.
"Ireland are a talented team who have shown over the years that they can beat the best on their day. We look forward to what promises to be an interesting series.”
Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland's captain, said: "It’s a privilege to be playing in the inaugural series of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League. It is obviously going to be a huge challenge taking on the team that won the World Cup just a year ago but we have prepared well and have taken confidence from our form over the early months of 2020.
"What is important is that we are getting back on the field. I hope international cricket’s return is steady during these challenging times.
"I look forward to the Irish side putting on a good performance in the upcoming series as we start our campaign for World Cup qualification."
