ICC Meeting Live Updates: ICC to Take a Call on T20 World Cup, IPL on Agenda Too

ICC meeting live updates: Ban on applying saliva to the ball: Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning. A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.

What will happen to the ICC T20 World Cup? Will the BCCI get a window for the IPL this year? Who will be the next ICC Chairman? These are the three crucial questions to which answers are expected from the ICC board meeting on Wednesday (June 10). The ICC had met in the last week of May to discuss the possibilities of a T20 World Cup this year, but ended up deferring the decision to June 10. In the earlier meeting, the board had also launched an inquiry into concerns over the "confidentiality" of its functioning, which they felt has been breached in the recent past. This too will be in the agenda in the June 10 meet.

The fate of the T20 World Cup

Will it be held this year? Or will it be pushed to 2021? If it is postponed, who will host the tournament next year - Australia or India? Will India and Australia end up swapping hosting rights for 2021 and 2022? Will there be two T20 World Cups next year, given there's already one scheduled for 2021 in India?

These are some of the questions surround the fate of the T20 World Cup.

"Let ICC first announce what they intend to do with this year's World T20. There has been no formal announcement with regards to this year's edition," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI.

That formal announcement could come on Wednesday as the ICC works out the various permutations and combinations for the tournament.

Interestingly, Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts had said that holding the T20 World Cup in the current October-November window would be very risky, suggesting it could be pushed to February-March next year.

On Tuesday, though, Australia Sports Minister Richard Colbeck said the authorities, ICC and the government are working towards holding the event in the present window even if it needs to be held with a few or no fans in stadiums.

The fate of the IPL will also be linked to the decision, as a postponement of the World Cup could open up a window for the BCCI.

Who is the next ICC chairman?

The ICC is alsoe expected to announce a nomination process for finding a successor to outgoing chairman Shashank Manohar.

England and Wales Cricket Board's Colin Graves was set to be the unanimous choice till a few weeks ago, after which BCCI president Sourav Ganguly emerged as one of the front-runners. Ganguly was backed publicly by Grame Smith, although Cricket South Africa refused to officially support a candidate before the procedure was out.

"What's the hurry? They will first announce election process and there will be a time-frame. We will decide in due course of time," Dhumal said about the BCCI's decision.

Pakistan Cricket Board's Ehsan Mani has also emerged as a front-runner for the post.

The tax issue and the 2021 T20 World Cup

There were reports of heated exchanges between ICC and BCCI over hosting rights of the 2021 T20 World Cup, with ICC unhappy with the Indian board for not meeting guidelines to procure tax benefits from the government for the event.

The ICC had even threatened to take the tournament away from India. The BCCI for its part maintained that the delay was due to the lockdown situation, an explanation which ICC didn't accept.

With the exchanges coming out in public through media, the ICC launched an enquiry into the confidentiality of its functioning. More details about the enquiry, and the tournament, are expected on Wednesday.

The BCCI is already fighting a battle as USD 23.7 million tax payable for the 2016 edition in India is currently under the purview of Disputes Resolutions Committee.