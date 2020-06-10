ICC Meeting Live Updates: ICC to Take a Call on T20 World Cup, IPL on Agenda Too

Non-neutral umpires: The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel. The ICC will be able to appoint locally based match officials from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Officials.
15:56 (IST)
COVID-19 Replacements: Teams will be allowed to replace players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. In line with concussion replacements, the Match Referee will approve the nearest like-for-like replacement.
15:43 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the ICC meeting. The stakeholders are to decide today the fate of T20 World Cup scheduled to happen in October in Australia. Also in question will be whether the IPL can take place in the window origianally propesed for the World Cup. Stay tuned for the updates.
16:10 (IST)
15:43 (IST)
16:03 (IST)
Ban on applying saliva to the ball: Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning. A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.
15:56 (IST)
15:50 (IST)
On Tuesday, the ICC has approved some of the changes in the rules of the game, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. According the release by the apex body, changes have been made to the playing regulations, which include the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and allowing home umpires in international series. The ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) ratified recommendations from the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee, aimed at reducing the health risks, when the sport resumes after a forced break due to the virus outbreak.
15:43 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the ICC meeting. The stakeholders are to decide today the fate of T20 World Cup scheduled to happen in October in Australia. Also in question will be whether the IPL can take place in the window origianally propesed for the World Cup. Stay tuned for the updates.
ICC Meeting Live Updates: ICC to Take a Call on T20 World Cup, IPL on Agenda Too
In the ICC meeting, the key things on agenda would be the hosting of T20 World Cup and the IPL and sort the nomination process for its next chairman when the board members meet virtually on Wednesday.
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
16:03 (IST)
15:56 (IST)
15:50 (IST)
15:43 (IST)
