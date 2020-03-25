Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC Members to Discuss Contingency Plans in Wake of COVID-19

ICC member nations will be engaged in a video conference on Friday to discuss contingency plans in the wake of global lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI |March 25, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
ICC Members to Discuss Contingency Plans in Wake of COVID-19

The member nations of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will be engaged in a video conference on Friday to discuss contingency plans in the wake of global lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The high-profile ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia from mid-October along with the bilateral Test series as a part of World Test Championship schedule could be in for a rejig in case the lockdown continues for another two months.

However, one ICC Board member made it clear that no decision will be taken during Friday's video conference.

"It's more about an update on contingency planning at this stage. In case of an extreme situation, there should be plan B and C ready. So we board members need to understand the options available," the veteran administrator said.

"Obviously, the situation currently is very serious and COVID-19 and its implications is on agenda. But if you think logically, World T20 is in October and final of World Test Championship is in June, 2021. So we have time and no point in taking any decision in haste. No decisions expected on Friday. It's more of a stock taking," he added.

However, if the lockdown continues beyond June, then member nations will be forced to contemplate options about the bilateral series which has points associated with World Test Championship.

