ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Fixtures List: Check Out The Full Schedule

The ICC on Tuesday announced the full fixtures for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 set to be held in UAE and Oman later this year. While the qualifiers will get underway from October 17, the tournament proper will be held in UAE from October 23.

Hosts Oman will take on Papua New Guinea in the qualifiers opener which will see four teams making it to the main round known as Super 12.

The four qualifiers will join Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, England, New Zealand, West Indies and Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage.

The opening clash of the main event will be held between teams Australia and South Africa on October 23 in Abu Dhabi.

The teams are divided into two groups - Group 1 and Group 2.

Australia, South Africa, England, West Indies will be joined by two qualifiers in Group 1. India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand will be joined by other two qualifiers in Group 2.

Group 2 fixtures will get underway with a blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

The two semifinals will be held on November 10 and November 11 with the final to be played on November 14.

The teams vying to make the Super 12 include Oman, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, PNG, Netherlands, Ireland, Namibia and Scotland.

