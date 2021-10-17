ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Oman: Full List of Fixtures And Complete Squad Details

Factbox on the Oman cricket team taking part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 which is set to get underway from October 17 with the qualifiers. Oman are placed in Group A of qualifying round alongside Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Scotland.

Former champions Sri Lanka, Ireland, Namibia and Netherlands are in Group B. The top-two teams from each group will make it to the Super-12 stage which starts from October 23.

Team Coach: Duleep Mendis

Highest ranked batter: Jatinder Singh (45)

Highest ranked bowler: Bilal Khan (29)

Best finish: Group stage (2016)

Full Squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan

Qualifying fixtures:

Oct. 17: vs Papua New Guinea Al Amerat

Oct. 19: vs Bangladesh Al Amerat

Oct. 21: vs Scotland Al Amerat

