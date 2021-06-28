ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be Held in UAE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

In a major development, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday confirmed that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, originally slated to be held in India, will now be shifted to the UAE, as per news agency PTI.

“We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out," Ganguly said.

The mega-event is to be held in October-November.

There were speculations over the fate of the marquee event considering the rising cases of coronavirus in India. The BCCI had had asked for more time from the International Cricket Council (ICC) before taking a call on the venue for the event.

However, it seems now the fate of the T20 World Cup has been sealed with UAE set to host the tournament for the first time in history. The BCCI has already announced that the remainder of IPL 2021 will also be completed in UAE.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier revealed that the board was to inform the ICC of its decision to shift the world cup on Monday and that the game’s global governing body will decided the dates for the event.

“We will inform the International Cricket Council today that we are shifting T20 World Cup to UAE. Dates will be decided by the ICC," Shah told news agency ANI.

Last week, Shah had already hinted that due to the coronavirus situation in India, the tournament may not be held in the country. “Due to the COVID-19 situation in our country, we may shift the tournament to UAE. We are monitoring the situation closely, the health and safety of players are paramount we will take a final call soon," Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

More to follow…

