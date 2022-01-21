ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Check Out India's Full Schedule For The Tournament

Like the previous edition, India will launch their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan when the two rivals square off on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. The schedule for the T20 World Cup was announced on Friday with hosts and defending champion Australia meeting last year’s runners-up New Zealand in the tournament opener.

The tournament starts from October 16 and ends on November 13.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Here’s The Full Schedule

The event will see participation from 16 teams with a total of 45 matches to be played. Australia are hosting the men’s edition for the first time in their history. They had previously played host to the women’s event in February-March 2020 with the final match attended by a record 86,174 spectators.

The matches will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. India have been placed in Group 2 along with Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Group A runner-up and Group B winner.

India’s matches at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

23rd October: vs Pakistan, Melbourne Cricket Ground

27th October: vs Group A Runner Up, Sydney Cricket Ground

30th October: vs South Africa, Perth Stadium

2nd November: vs Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

6th November: vs Group B Winner, Melbourne Cricket Ground

India exited the 2021 T20 World Cup in the group stage itself after losing to Pakistan and New Zealand. They did win against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia but failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Australia went on to win the title beating New Zealand in the final.

