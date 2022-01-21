ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Here's The Full Schedule

The schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has been revealed. The event gets underway from October 16 when former champions Sri Lanka take on Namibia in Round 1 with the final to be played on November 16.

Hosts and defending champion Australia will begin their campaign against New Zealand - the team they beat in 2021 to become the champions for the first time in their history. On the other hand, two-time champions West Indies will have to go through the qualifying stage (Round 1) to make the Super 12 stage this time around.

India, who won the inaugural event in 2007, will again start their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The tournament will be played in two stages - First round and Super 12.

In the first round, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Scotland, Namibia and four qualifiers will be in action. Out of these eight, four will progress to the Super 12 stage where they will join the eight teams who have already qualified for the tournament proper. These eight have been divided into two groups - A and B with top-two teams from each progressing ahead.

In the Super 12 stage, the 12 teams have been divided into two groups of six each. Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, winner of Group A and the runner-up in Group B have been placed in Group 1.

India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, winner of Group B and runner-up in Group A are in Group 2.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said, “This schedule offers so much, from the 2014 Champions Sri Lanka opening the event, to our defending champions Australia starting with a rematch of the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand and of course India taking on Pakistan at the MCG. We know that hundreds of thousands of passionate cricket fans will turn out to support every single one of the 16 teams across all seven of our host cities which is what makes it so special for the players. You only need to cast your mind back to the brilliant ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia to know that this is going to be a wonderful event for players and fans alike."

