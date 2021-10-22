ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: List of Hat-Tricks in the Marquee Tournament So Far

Claiming a hat-trick in any format of cricket isn’t easy for any bowler. There have been close to 107 hat-tricks recorded in Men’s international cricket so far. As many as 45 hat-tricks came in the longest format of the game, while 49 and 15 in ODI and T20I formats respectively. Out of those 15 (T20Is) only two bowlers have achieved this rare milestone in a T20 World Cup. Picking three or more wickets in consecutive deliveries, becomes even more difficult in the shortest form the game and odds are higher in a World Cup event/match.

Notably, Australian pace legend Brett Lee became the first player to take a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup match. Lee made history in the first edition of the World T20 Cup in 2007 by claiming three wickets against Bangladesh in Cape Town. After going wicketless in his first spell, the pacer sent Shakib Al Hassan, Mashrafe Mortaza and Alok Kapali in three successive deliveries in his second essay. Lee not only claimed the first hat-trick in T20Is, but his heroics with the ball played a crucial role in his teams nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

Fast forward 14 years, Ireland’s Curtis Campher registered the historic feat in his side’s clash against the Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on October 18. The Irish all-rounder not only became the second bowler to take a hat-trick in men’s T20 World Cup match. The 22-year-old went one step better by becomes third player to take four wickets in four balls in T20Is. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka are the first two to achieve this rare fate, albeit their performances were not in a T20 World Cup fixtures.

After going for 12 runs in his over, Campher made a comeback in the second over to snag four in four. Notably, two of his wickets needed help from the Decision Review System (DRS), which is being used in this edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time. Campher’s superb spell deflated the Netherlands middle order and was the force behind his side’s seven-wicket thumping victory. The Irishman sent Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe packing in successive deliveries in the 10th over of the Ireland innings to become the first bowler in T20 World Cup history to pick four in four!

