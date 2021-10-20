ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi to Shakib Al Hasan; Top-10 Highest Wicket-takers

The seventh edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup kick-started on Sunday, October 17, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) with Oman hammering Papua New Guinea (PNG) by ten wickets in the first game of the Round 1. The second leg of the event – Super 12 – will kick off on Saturday, October 23, with Australia taking on South Africa in the first game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Prior to the start of the Super 12 Round of the World Cup; here we take a look at the top ten highest wicket takes in T20 WC in the history of the tournament.

Shahid Afridi (2007-2016)

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is the leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup. He has played 34 matches for his side in the marquee event and picked 39 wickets at a healthy average of 23.25 and an economy rate of 6.71.

Lasith Malinga (2007-2014)

The second spot on this list is reserved by Sri Lanka ace Lasith Malinga. He has picked 38 wickets for his country in 31 T20 World Cup games at an economy rate of 7.43.

Saeed Ajmal (2009-2014)

Pakistan’s Saeed Ajmal is placed at the third spot in this list with 36 wickets under his belt from 23 T20 World Cup games.

Balapuwaduge Ajantha Winslow Mendis (2009-2014)

Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis occupies fourth place in this table. He has scalped 35 wickets for his country in the T20 World Cup in 21 games.

Umar Gul (2007-2014)

Umar Gul has picked 35 wickets in 24 games in the T20 World Cup for Pakistan.

Shakib Al Hasan (2007-2021)

Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has picked 35 wickets in T20 WC in 27 matches for his side.

Dale Steyn (2009-2016)

Former South Africa seamer Dale Steyn has played 23 matches in T20 WC from 2009 to 2016 and picked 30 wickets.

Stuart Broad (2007-2014)

Stuart Broad played 26 matches for England in T20 WC from 2007 to 2014 and picked 30 wickets.

DJ Bravo (2007-2016)

West Indies all-rounder DJ Bravo has picked 25 wickets in T20 World Cup in 29 games.

Samuel Badree (2012-2016)

Samuel Badree of West Indies has picked 24 wickets in 15 games for his side in the T20 World Cup from 2012 to 2016.

