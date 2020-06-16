Although there has been news of cancelling the T20 World Cup this year, no official decision has been taken on the matter till now as the ICC board members had deferred the decision till July.
In a latest development, New Zealand sports minister Grant Robertson has said that they are ready to host the World event, instead of Australia, since the country has managed to curb the deadly coronavirus. But he also added that this is a decision to be made by the ICC.
"Australia did a fantastic job of hosting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year and I'm sure all cricket fans have their fingers crossed that the men's tournament can go ahead as planned. However, New Zealand and New Zealanders are looking forward to hosting the teams in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup next year."
He also stated, at present New Zealand borders are closed for any outsider.
"At this point in time New Zealand's borders remain closed to non-New Zealand nationals entering the country so at this point in time there are no confirmed sports tournaments to be hosted in New Zealand by other countries," Robertson said.
"Cricket will commence once again in the summer season. No doubt there are some keen players out there already preparing for the season to begin," he added.
On June 8, the New Zealand government had confirmed that the country will be moving to Alert Level 1 lifting all restrictions on mass gatherings including at stadiums.
The last case of coronavirus was reported on May 22 in New Zealand when this decision was announced by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
ICC Needs to Decide: NZ Sports Minister on Possible Venue Change for T20 World Cup
