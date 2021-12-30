ICC ODI Men's Player of The Year: Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan Among Nominees

The ICC on Thursday revealed the nominees for its Men’s ODI Player of the Year award for 2021. Pakistan batter Babar Azam, Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan, South Africa batter Janneman Malan and Ireland batter Paul Stirling are the four nominees.

Shakib scored 277 runs in nine matches alongside two half-centuries at an average of 39.57. With his left-arm spin, he picked up 17 wickets as well at 17.52.

Also Read: Bangladesh Series Becomes Farewell Tour For Ross Taylor

Babar, Pakistan captain and opener, scored 405 runs in six matches including two centuries. He averaged an outstanding 67.50 through the year.

Malan, the South Africa opener, also had a brilliant year. He belted 509 runs in eight matches at a stunning average of 84.83. He struck two centuries and as many fifties as well.

Stirling, the Irish veteran, played the most matches among the four - 14 and scored 705 runs in them while averaging a brilliant 79.66. He peeled off three centuries and two half-centuries during 2021, finishing as the highest run-getter.

Also Read: Shastri Picks ‘The Biggest Challenge’ For Indian Cricket Team

This year’s ICC awards will comprise a total of 13 individual awards in all, as well as five Team of the Year announcements for each format across both men’s and women’s cricket.

The nominees for each of the first seven categories will be announced from 28 December to 31 December. The Voting Academy, comprising a wider selection of global cricket journalists and broadcasters, will vote for their first, second and third choices for each category. The ICC will also take into consideration fans’ votes via ICC’s digital channels.

The result of the Voting Academy selections and the fans’ vote will be combined to determine the winner in each of the first seven categories.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here