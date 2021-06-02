- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Maintains 2nd Spot; Chameera, Perera Make Gains
Sri Lanka lost the series but some of the players gained big in the latest ICC ODI rankings.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: June 2, 2021, 5:55 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli has maintained his second spot in the ICC ODI rankings but it’s a couple of Sri Lankans who have really gained in the latest ICC rankings. Sri Lanka, who toured Bangladesh, lost the three match series 2-1 but won the final ODI match by 97 runs. Thanks to this win, Dushmantha Chameera and Kusal Perera have gained big. While Chameera leapfrogged 27 positions to be at 33rd spot, Perera moved 13 places to be at 42nd spot.
ICC Decisions: Champions Trophy Is Back, More Teams for T20 and 50-Over World Cups
Chameera grabbed a five for which actually proved the difference. But these two weren’t the only one, batter Dhananjaya De Silva also gained in the rankings, moving up ten places to be at 85th.
This is what happened in the final ODI:
Skipper Kusal Perera hit 120 and Dushmantha Chameera took five wickets as Sri Lanka thrashed Bangladesh by 97 runs for a consolation win in the third one-day international on Friday. Perera’s sixth ODI century and an unbeaten 55 by Dhananjaya de Silva guided Sri Lanka to 286-6, a total they defended by bowling out Bangladesh for 189 in 42.3 overs in Dhaka. The hosts won the series 2-1.
Mahmudullah Riyad top-scored with 53 while Mosaddek Hossain made 51 off 72 balls. Debutant Ramesh Mendis claimed 2-40 and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga played his part by also picking up two wickets. Chameera was named player of the match while Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 237 runs including a century in three innings, was named player of the series.
“We needed a win badly, although we lost the series,” said Perera.“We needed to get the big scores and that’s why I shifted gears. Our bowling department did a really good job. Fielding was also good.”
(With Agencies)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking