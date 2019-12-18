Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 18 December, 2019

1ST INN

India *

56/0 (10.1)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 18 December, 2019

1ST INN

Rangpur Rangers *

128/4 (14.4)

Rangpur Rangers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors

Toss won by Rangpur Rangers (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 2, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 18 December, 2019

1ST INN

Perth Scorchers *

42/4 (7.4)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers

Toss won by Sydney Sixers (decided to field)

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

ICC Opens Anti-corruption Investigations into Qatar T10 League

The International Cricket Council is investigating the Qatar T10 league after intercepting "a number of known corruptors" in the event.

PTI |December 18, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
The International Cricket Council is investigating the Qatar T10 league after intercepting "a number of known corruptors" in the event, which it sanctioned a year ago and featured some prominent retired players such as South Africa's Hashim Amla.

The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit was working with the organisers to monitor the league since its inception.

"The ICC sanctioned this event 12 months ago based on the sound information provided by the organisers," ICC's Integrity Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said in a statement issued Tuesday night.

"However, substantial changes to both team ownership and the organisers just days prior to the event getting underway rang alarm bells for us and we applied additional investigative resource on the ground to address our concerns.

"As a result we have intercepted a number of known corruptors both in Qatar and globally and disrupted planned corrupt activity at the event. This has given rise to a number of new investigations for the ICC ACU team as we continue in our efforts to ensure cricket is a corruption-free sport," he added.

The inaugural edition of the Qatar T10 League, 10-over format tournament organised by the Qatar Cricket Association was held from December 7 to 16 this year.

The T10 league witnessed six teams comprising 24 international cricketers, 12 players from associate ICC countries, Qatar national cricket team players and other local players.

Falcon Hunters won the tournament by beating Swift Gallopers by four wickets.

Fast bowler Manpreet Gony, who played just two ODIs, was the only Indian to feature in the tournament.

Other prominent players to compete in the league apart from Amla were former Pakistan internationals Kamran Akmal, Mohammed Hafeez and Sohail Tanveer.

