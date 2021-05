ICC Pays Tribute to Hall of Famer Kapil Dev, Calls Him 'A True Game-Changer'

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday paid rich tribute to veteran Indian all-rounder and Hall of Famer Kapil Dev, saying that he was a true game changes. ICC has been celebrating the achievements of its Hall of Fame inductees this month on their social media handle. Dev, who guided India to their maiden World Cup victory in 1983, was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame on March 11, 2010. The ace cricketer represented India from 1978 to 1994.

Dev made his Test debut for India in October 1978 in Faisalabad against bitter-rival Pakistan. In his debut match, Dev picked just one wicket and scored 8 runs and the match was drawn. After that, he went on to represent India in 131 Test matches. He scored 5248 runs in the longest format of the game with the help of eight hundreds and 27 fifties.

Dev also picked 434 wickets in the Test at an economy rate of 2.78. The pace bowler took ten-wicket haul two times and bagged fifer 23 times in his 16-year-long career. He played his last Test match for India in Hamilton against New Zealand in 1994.

Much like his Test debut, Dev also made his ODI debut against Pakistan in 1978. In his debut game, he picked the wicket Imran Khan and was unbeaten at 13 runs as India won the match.

Dev donned the blue jersey 225 times and amassed 3783 runs while picking 253 wickets in ODI cricket. He also scored one hundred and 15 fifties for India in the limited-overs cricket. He played his last ODI match in 1994 against West Indies in Faridabad. He also coached India’s men’s national cricket from 1999 to 2000.

Bishan Singh Bedi (2009), Sunil Gavaskar (2009) Anil Kumble (2015), Rahul Dravid (2018) and Sachin Tendulkar (2019) are among the other Indian cricketers to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

