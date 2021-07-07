ICC Player of Month Nominees are Out: Devon Conway, Sneh Rana Among Others Named

The International Cricket Council has named the nominations for player of the month award-an initiative which sees top performances of the month being celebrated from men and women’s game. This was started back in January where the likes of Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj were nominated for their amazing performance in Adelaide.

Meanwhile here are the nominations for this month, Men’s: Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Jamieson.

Women’s: Sophie Ecclestone, Sneh Rana and Shafali Verma figure in the women’s shortlist. An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world will now vote to decide the winners, which will be announced on Monday, 12 July. Fans registered on icc-cricket.com/awards can cast their votes till Sunday.

Sneh Rana was hailed for her rearguard effort against England in the only women’s Test in Bristol. India were down in the dumps when she along with Tania Bhatia staged a great escape for India. She also took a five-for in the first innings. “The All-rounder had a memorable debut, her unbeaten 80 off 154 deliveries helping stave off defeat against England after India were made to follow on. Earlier in the match, she finished with four for 131, accounting for well-set opener Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones among others. She also took one for 43 in an ODI against the same side," the ICC wrote in a press release, explaining the criteria for her selection.

Devon Conway had a sensational debut at Lord’s in the first Test against England where he went onto hammer a double century.

“Opener Devon Conway smashed a double century on Test debut at Lord’s to enter the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings in 77th position with a record 447 rating points, the highest for a New Zealand batsman on debut and the third highest ever on debut. He followed it up with half-centuries in his next two Tests, including the ICC World Test Championship Final, to aggregate 379 runs at an average of 63.16," ICC said in a press release.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here