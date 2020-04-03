Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202018:30 IST

1st T20: BEL VS ROU

upcoming
BEL BEL
ROU ROU

Hobart

02 May, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS ROU

upcoming
BEL BEL
ROU ROU

Hobart

03 May, 202000:30 IST

ICC Ponders Separating Women's Media Rights after T20 World Cup Success

The ICC is considering separating media and broadcasting rights of the women's events following the success of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

Reuters |April 3, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
ICC Ponders Separating Women's Media Rights after T20 World Cup Success

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering separating media and broadcasting rights of the women's events following the success of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year.

The governing body shared impressive television broadcast, digital audience and attendance numbers from the tournament on Thursday, which it said have set "new benchmarks".

It was the second tournament to take place as a standalone event after the first five editions were held concurrently with the men's World T20.

"All of our data points over the last three years have shown us that fans are interested in women's cricket," ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement reflecting on the numbers.

"There is an audience for women's cricket out there and rights holders along with broadcasters and brands are starting to realise that.

"There is a clear opportunity here for the sport and we are currently exploring various options to optimise value generation including the unbundling of women's rights."

According to ICC estimates, 70% of the game's billion-plus fans want to see more women’s cricket, which resulted in 1.1 billion video views for the tournament in Australia.

"We want to build a long-term sustainable foundation for the game and commercialisation is a central plank of that which is why we are exploring the unbundling of rights," Sawhney said.

Australia beat India in the March 8 final to win their fifth title at Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women's Day.

Among the crowd of 86,174, a record for a women's sporting event in Australia, was trailblazing tennis great Billy Jean King.

Sawhney found inspiration from the American and her compatriots who began their campaign for equal prize money in tennis 50 years ago.

"Look at Billie Jean King and the Original Nine, their first contract was for $1 but it was a leap of faith that drove transformational change. Doing what we’ve always done will not achieve that.

"As broadcasters and brands start to invest specifically in women’s sport then promotional budgets will follow," Sawhney said.

"This third party promotion combined with the reinvestment of income will help our aspiration to accelerate the growth of the game."

iccManu Sahwneymedia rightsWomen's T20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 02 May, 2020

ROU v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 03 May, 2020

ROU v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more