ICC Postpones Two More Series on the Road to 2023 World Cup in India

Series nine of the Men’s CWC League 2 was to take place between July 4-11 in Scotland, with the hosts, Nepal and Namibia competing in six ODIs.

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
ICC Postpones Two More Series on the Road to 2023 World Cup in India

The ICC have announced that they will be postponing series nine of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 and the second ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League B in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “With ongoing international travel restrictions and global health concerns still in place and on government and public health authority advice in relation to COVID-19 we have decided in partnership with Members, to postpone two further qualifying series which form part of the pathway to the Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023.

“Series nine of the Men’s CWC League 2 which was to be hosted in Scotland and the second series of Challenge League B due to take place in Uganda have both been impacted. We will now work with hosts and Members to find a window where they can be safely and practically rescheduled. The ICC’s priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community.”

Series nine of the Men’s CWC League 2 was to take place between July 4-11 in Scotland, with the hosts, Nepal and Namibia competing in six ODIs.

However, the Challenge League B was due to take place in Uganda between August 3 and 13, with 15 matches involving the hosts, Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Jersey and Kenya.

The ICC will work with all participating Members to identify when both series – which form part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification process – will be able to be staged.

