ICC Probes Lanka Premier League over Alleged Match-fixing
The International Cricket Council is investigating an alleged attempt to fix Sri Lankan Premier League matches due to start Thursday, a media report said.
- AFP
- Updated: November 26, 2020, 8:47 AM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is investigating an alleged attempt to fix Sri Lankan Premier League matches that are due to start on Thursday, a media report said.
The complaint alleges a former national cricketer approached a Lanka Premier League player, and is being looked at by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), the mass-circulating Lankadeepa said.
"The former national player who allegedly made the approach is currently overseas," the newspaper said, adding that he had once been accused, but later cleared, of match-fixing charges by the ICC.
Also Read: LPL 2020 - Lasith Malinga Responds to Critics over Skipping Inaugural Edition
The ICC said it would not discuss any ongoing investigation. The Sri Lanka board's anti-corruption unit too declined comment.
The Twenty20 tournament opens Thursday without spectators, but under the close scrutiny of the ICC anti-corruption officials, the national board and the sports ministry.
Last week, Sri Lanka's former fast bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa said he would appeal a decision of an ICC-appointed tribunal which found him guilty of three offences relating to match-fixing after a two-year investigation.
Cricket-crazy Sri Lanka introduced a law against corruption in sport last year after then-sports minister Harin Fernando had declared that the ICC considered the Indian Ocean island the world's most corrupt cricket nation.
Also Read: Lanka Premier League League Finally Takes Off After Turbulent Build-up
The Sri Lankan board and the ICC has conducted anti-corruption programmes for players and officials and set up a 24-hour hotline to report any "suspicious or corrupt activity."
The tournament will be Sri Lanka's first top cricket since England abruptly pulled out of a two-match Test series in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread.
The start was delayed three times because of coronavirus restrictions imposed by authorities to contain the virus which has claimed 94 lives and infected nearly 21,000 people.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking