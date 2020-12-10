ICC Puts Out Compilation of Entertaining Acts by Chris Gayle; Watch Video

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a compilation of funny acts by West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle on the field. The self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’, Gayle never fails to catch attention, no matter whether he is on or off the cricket ground.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a compilation of funny acts by West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle on the field. The self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’, Gayle never fails to catch attention, no matter whether he is on or off the cricket ground. He is one of those cricketers with the least number of haters. While batting, he entertains his fans with sixes and fours and while fielding, Gayle often makes people laugh with his funny acts.

Also read: Steve Smith Admits Hosts Face Test Of Batting Depth Amid Opening Queries

Sharing the compilation of Gayle’s funny moments, the ICC wrote, “Need a good mid-week laugh? We've got you covered! Here's Chris Gayle at his entertaining best. Universe Boss or Universal Showman? Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes.”

Need a good mid-week laugh? We've got you covered! Here's Chris Gayle at his entertaining best 😂 Universe Boss or Universal Showman? 😄 pic.twitter.com/ml6HSRDQ5o — ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2020

In some of the clips, he is seen teasing batsmen in a funny way, while in a few, Gayle can be seen doing pushups or dancing after taking a wicket. One of the clips in the compilation shows him imitating star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a goal while practicing on a field. Ronaldo's trademark style of celebrating goals is quite popular among football fans and Gayle exactly copied that.

Gayle is also seen taking up the role of a cameraman in the video shared by the ICC.

Also read: India vs England: Motera Stadium to Host 5 T20Is, Two Tests including IND vs ENG Pink-ball Test in 2021

The southpaw impressed his fans with his batting skills in the recently concluded 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Gayle plays for IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab. He has always been one of the most-watched players in the IPL.

In IPL 2020, he played seven games in which he scored 288 runs. In one of the clashes in IPL 2020, he fell one run short of scoring a hundred. He scored three half-centuries in seven matches.

In 2013, Gayle created a buzz after scoring unbeaten 175 in a match of the IPL. Barring a few seasons of the IPL, he has performed in almost all editions of the tournament.The left-handed batsman will now be seen in action in the US Open T20 tournament, which will take place from December 15 to December 20 at the Central Broward Regional Park in Fort Lauderdale.