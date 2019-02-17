Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cummins First Australian Since McGrath to Top Test Rankings

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 17, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
(Image: AFP)

Pat Cummins dethroned Kagiso Rabada to become the number one Test bowler in latest ICC Rankings. Cummins became the first Australia to reach the spot since former quick Glenn McGrath, who achieved the feat in 2006.

Rabada ended with figures of 3/145 in the first Test against Sri Lanka and dropped to number three spot with Jimmy Anderson and Cummins moving ahead.

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera advanced an astonishing 58 places after a memorable performance helped his team score a thrilling one-wicket victory over South Africa in Durban.

The left-handed Perera has reached a career-best 40th position after 15 Tests, scoring 51 and an unbeaten 153 that guided his team to an improbable win, partnering in the highest ever unbroken 10th wicket stand in a winning cause in first-class cricket. He added 78 runs for the last wicket with Vishwa Fernando (six not out) to beat an 83-year record set by the Australians against Madras in February 1936.

Left-arm fast bowler Fernando has moved up 26 places to a career-best 49th place after finishing with eight wickets in the match while Kasun Rajitha (up 10 places to 59th) and Lasith Embuldeniya (at 68th place after his debut match) are the notable gainers in the list for bowlers.

Quinton de Kock is also in that list, gaining four slots to reach eighth position and closing in on his career-best sixth position, which he had occupied two years ago. Fast bowler Duanne Olivier has continued his upward trend to reach a career-best 22nd position after advancing three slots.
First Published: February 17, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
