ICC Rankings: India Star Smriti Mandhana Rises to Career-best 2nd Spot in T20Is

An impressive run on the ongoing tour of England has seen India batting star Smriti Mandhana making gains in the latest ICC rankings for batters in T20Is and ODIs. Mandaha has rised to a career-best 2nd spot in T20Is after scoring 111 runs in a three-match series against England.

She carried her form into ODIs and struck a magnificent 91 to set up a facile India win in the series opener on Sunday. The left-hander, a formerly top-ranked batter in the format, has moved up three slots to seventh position.

CN Poll: Pick Your Strongest India XI for the 1st T20I vs Australia

India white-ball captain Harmanpreet Kaur has also made upward movements – she has jumped four places to the ninth spot in ODI rankings for batters while allrounder Deepti Sharma has gained one slot to reach 32nd position.

Wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia has progressed eight places to 37th after India’s seven-wicket win in Hove on Saturday.

Deepti has also progressed six places to 12th among bowlers.

1st T20I: India Begin Final Tune-up Before the World Cup

Harmanpreet also gained a place to take the 14th spot among T20I batters while pacer Renuka Singh (10th) and spinner Radha Yadav (14th) are also among the notable gainers.

For England, Emma Lamb and Sophie Ecclestone have gained three slots each and are 64th and 72nd among batters, respectively, while Charlie Dean is up to 86th in the list. Dean is also up four places to 20th among bowlers, while Kate Cross is in the top 10 after grabbing two wickets with her seam bowling.

England’s Sophia Dunkley is up 12 places to 32nd after leading the run-aggregate with 115 runs in the T20I series while Alice Capsey is now 20th among batters.

Zimbabwe players Sharne Mayers (up 28 places to 39th among batters), captain Mary-Anne Musonda (up 10 places to 50th among batters) and Precious Marange (up 24 places to 34th among bowlers), who are featuring in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, have also moved up the rankings.

