ICC Rankings: Kohli and Rohit Stay at Top, De Kock Jumps to Fourth

The Proteas won the series 5-0 with the wicket-keeper batsman scoring 353 runs which includes one century and three half-centuries. Skipper Faf du Plessis, who also scored heavily against the Lankans, has moved up to fifth position.
India’s Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to remain at number one and two after scoring 310 and 202 runs respectively in the home series against Australia.
Among the other big movers are Windies opener Chris Gayle, whose 424 runs including two centuries saw him jump 35 places to 41st position. New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill’s 264 runs have taken him from 19th to ninth position, Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has gone up 16 places to 87th while Australian Usman Khawaja’s two centuries and a half century against India has lifted him 83 places to a career-best 25th place.
England’s Jos Buttler has moved up to 13th while, Eoin Morgan is at 17th rank and Shimron Hetmyer of the Windies has jumped 16 places to 23rd.
Kedar Jadhav is up 11 places to a career-best 24th, Australia’s Marcus Stoinis has also progressed by 15 places to 29th and South Africa’s Aiden Markram stands at 89th.
Among the bowlers, New Zealand’s Trent Boult has moved up one place to second after finishing with six wickets against Bangladesh while South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir has gained seven ranks to reach fourth place after he took nine wickets against Sri Lanka.
Other bowlers who have advanced include Australia’s Pat Cummins (up to seventh), New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson (up to 22nd), England’s Mark Wood (up to 24th), South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi (up 26th), Windies captain Jason Holder (up to 30th) and Andy McBrine of Ireland (up to 42nd).
The South Africa team gained one point while Sri Lanka lost two points in the ODI Team Rankings and Australia moved past Pakistan to fifth position.
First Published: March 17, 2019, 5:47 PM IST