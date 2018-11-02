ICC Rankings: Kohli & Bumrah Consolidate Top Spots, Chahal Debuts in Top 10

Loading...
After being rested for the first two One-Day International against Windies, Bumrah straightaway made an impact in his comeback match by picking up four scalps. The right-arm paceman finished the series with six wickets to his name at an average of 11.83 and an unbelievable economy of 2.95. Bumrah has been in very good form in 2018, picking up 22 wickets in 13 games at 16.63. He now leads second-ranked Rashid Khan by 53 points.
Meanwhile, despite not being a part of the playing XI in last two ODIs, Chahal, who took five wickets in three matches, jumped from 11th place to eighth. His partner in crime Kuldeep Yadav, who sits at No. 3, too earned good rewards for scalping nine wickets in the series. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja too climbed to 25th spot after picking up seven wickets.
Kohli, who scored hundreds in three consecutive ODIs, earned 15 points and now had lead of 28 points over second-ranked teammate Rohit Sharma. The two were in amazing form in the series. While Kohli amassed 453 runs, Rohit piled up 389 runs on the back of two 150-plus scores.
Ambati Rayudu, who was brilliant for India at No. 4, moved up by 24 places to No.48 with a career-best 553 points.
Not all doom and gloom for Windies who lost the series 1-3. Both Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer had a good run in the series and caused enough trouble for India. Hope, who scored 250 runs in the series at 62.50, jumped from the 47th spot to 25th, while Hetmyer moved to the 26th spot after hitting 259 runs at 51.80.
First Published: November 2, 2018, 2:55 PM IST