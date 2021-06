ICC Rankings: New Zealand Topple India to Become No. 1 Ranked Test Team

New Zealand have toppled India to become the No. 1 ranked Test team in the world according to ICC rankings. New Zealand have 123 rating points while India are No. 2 with 121. Australia, England and Pakistan are the next three in the list. India and New Zealand will take on each other in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton from June 18.

‘I Never Say Dada Made this Team’: Suresh Raina on Rahul Dravid’s Contribution to Team India

New Zealand achieved the No. 1 ranking after they defeated England by eight wickets in the second Test on Sunday and won the two-match series 1-0 - their first series triumph in England in 22 years.

‘One of the Senior Players Came to Mock Me’ - Suresh Raina Reveals Team Dynamics in Greg Chappell Era

The win is New Zealand’s first at Edgbaston in five attempts, and is only their sixth out of the 56 Tests they have played in England.

Set a target of 38 to win on the fourth day, after England were all out for 122 in their second innings, the Kiwis reached the target losing just two wickets, with opener and stand-in skipper Tom Latham scoring an unbeaten 23 off 32 deliveries.

Devon Conway and No.3 Will Young, who replaced injured captain Kane Williamson for this Test, were the batsmen dismissed.

Earlier, England were bowled out at their overnight score of 122 when they lost the last wicket of Olly Stone off the first ball of the day, with the pace bowler edging a Trent Boult delivery to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Although the Kiwis lost Conway early for three, Latham ensured they reached home without much drama.

This was the first Test series defeat for England at home since the 2014 series loss to Sri Lanka.

It was also New Zealand’s first series in England in 22 years.

They had last won a Test series in England in 1999, under Stephen Fleming’s captaincy.

(IANS inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here