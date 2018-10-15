Umesh Jumps to Career High While Pant & Shaw Make Significant Gains in Latest ICC Rankings

Loading...
The pacer returned figures of 6 for 88 - the first time an Indian had taken a five-for on home soil since 1999 - in the first innings and followed it up 4 for 45 in the second to finish with a match-haul of 10 for 133. His efforts helped India wrap up the two-Test series with a convincing 10-wicket win inside three days in Hyderabad.
The batting department saw Rishabh Pant climb up 23 places to reach the 62nd position on the rankings charts with 465 points. The left-hander had a terrific series where he hit 92 in each of the two innings he batted in, making a strong case for himself for the Australia tour.
Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw, the 18-year-old opener, who was named Player of the Series for his scores of 134, 70 and 33*, continued moving up the charts. He had entered the table on 73rd position after his debut century and gained a further 13 positions to be slotted on 60th position with 459 points.
Virat Kohli held onto his top spot on the ICC rankings table while his deputy Ajinkya Rahane after a disappointing tour to England gave a good account of himself at home with scores of 41 and 80 to move up four slots on the charts to finish on 18th position.
The bowling table also saw the Windies captain, Jason Holder entering the top 10 for the first time. Holder, having missed the first Test due to injury, returned in style picking up 5 for 56 in India's first innings that saw the visitors restrict the home side's lead to 56. He finished the series up four spots to No.9 with a career-high 766 points.
The 26-year-old is having a superb year thus far. His five-for in Hyderabad was his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests this year, the most by any bowler in 2018. He averages an incredible 11.87 this year, the best by a bowler with at least 30 wickets in a calendar year in 100 years.
First Published: October 15, 2018, 2:46 PM IST