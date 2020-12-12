ICC Releases Qualification Scenarios For 2023 Women's T20 World Cup

The ICC will hold the women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023. The tournament which will be held from February 9 to 26, will have ten teams.

The ICC will hold the women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023. The tournament which will be held from February 9 to 26, will have ten teams. Out of which eight teams will have a direct entry based on their rankings on November 30, 2021. For the last two spots, there will be a qualifying tournament and that will see as many as 37 teams competing. This is an increase of ten teams from the previous edition.

"Eight teams Bhutan, Botswana, Cameroon, France, Malawi, Myanmar, Philippines and Turkey are all competing in an ICC women’s event for the first time, a nod to the growth within women’s cricket around the globe in emerging markets. Argentina and Brazil will return to ICC women’s competition for the first time since 2012," an ICC release said.

The five regions will host a regional qualifying event with the top team from each region joining the bottom two ranked teams in the Women’s T20I Rankings as of 30 November 2021 – from the teams that competed at the Australia 2020 event - into the eight-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022. The final position will be filled by the highest ranked team in the regional qualifiers on the November cut-off date, who missed out on topping their regional event table.

ICC Women’s Cricket Manager, Holly Colvin said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the return of cricket for ICC women’s events. This is an exciting time for women’s cricket with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 raising the bar for women’s sporting events. Sustaining and then building on the momentum from February is key and the start of the next Women’s T20 World Cup qualifying pathway is a great place to start. There is lots to look forward to in the cricket scheduled with 115 women’s T20 Internationals due to be played over seven months and five teams competing in their first ever ICC Women’s Qualifier.”

All events are subject to COVID-19 arrangements if required at that time.

Event - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

Host - Scotland

Dates - 26 – 30 August 2021

Participating Teams - France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Turkey

Event - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier

Host- USA

Dates- 11 – 18 September 2021

Participating Teams - Argentina, Brazil, Canada, USA

Event - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier

Host - Samoa

Dates - 3-8 September 2021

Participating Teams - Cook Islands, Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, PNG, Samoa, Vanuatu

Event - ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier

Host - Malaysia

Dates -20-26 September 2021

Participating Teams - Bhutan, China, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Myanmar, Nepal, Malaysia, UAE

Event - ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier

Host - Botswana

Dates - October 2021

Participating Teams - Botswana, Cameroon, Namibia, Nigeria, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Event- ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Host - TBC

Dates – TBC 2022

Participating Teams:

Bottom teams in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings as of 30 November 2021 from the teams that competed at the Australia 2020 event x2

One qualifier per region x5

Highest ranked team in the regional qualifiers as of 30 November 2021 that didn’t win their regional group x1

Event - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Host - South Africa

Dates - 9-26 February 2023

Participating Teams:

South Africa as Hosts