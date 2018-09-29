ICC Releases Updated Version of DLS System

Loading...
These will come into play from Sunday, 30 September when South Africa and Zimbabwe kick off an ODI series in Kimberley.
This is the third version but second update of the DLS System since its introduction into international cricket in 2014. It takes into consideration a detailed ball-by-ball analysis of scoring patterns, especially during the Powerplays, during the last four years.
The analysis is based on data from 700 ODIs and 428 T20Is, which comprise over 240,000 outcomes of individual deliveries.
The latest trends and results indicate that teams have started to accelerate much before thus extending their acceleration patterns for longer periods as a result of which the average scores in ODIs have substantially increased. Par score calculations will assume that teams will now be in a position to score a higher proportion of their runs at the end.
The scoring patterns between ODI (final 20 overs) and T20 were analyzed, as were the scoring patterns between men’s and women’s international matches. The study has revealed that while overall scoring rates are obviously different, wicket-adjusted resource utilisation rates are almost identical.
This essentially confirms that a single version of the DLS System is compatible with all formats.
Meanwhile, there are some new offences and the change in level of some existing offences in the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which will also be introduced from Sunday, 30 September. These were approved by the ICC Board during the Dublin Annual Conference on 2 July. The new offences are :
Attempting to gain and unfair advantage (cheating, other than ball-tampering : Level 2, 3
Personal abuse : Level 2, 3
Audible Obscenity : Level 1
Disobeying an umpire’s instructions : Level 1
Changing the condition of the ball has also been increased to a level 3 offence, previously a level 2 offence.
The maximum sanction for a Level 3 offence has been increased from eight suspension points to 12 suspension points (equivalent to 6 Test matches or 12 ODIs).
Match referees will now hear Level 1, 2 and 3 charges with a Judicial Commissioner only hearing Level 4 charges and appeals.
ICC Playing Conditions
With the Cricket World Cup less than a year away, the ICC has not made any major changes to the existing playing conditions. There are only a couple of minor tweaks, which are:
Clauses 11.4 (ODI), 11.7 and 12.8 (Tests) – allows a match to be concluded before a scheduled interval.
Clause 19 (Test, ODI and T20I) - Unless the boundary is the maximum 90 yards from the centre of the pitch, the boundary rope cannot be any more than 10 yards from the edge of the available playing area.
First Published: September 29, 2018, 2:29 PM IST