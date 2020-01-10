ICC Reveal Fixing Approaches During ‘Clean’ World Cup in England: Report

There were various attempts to fix matches during the 2019 World Cup in England as players had been approached and 50 live cases of possible wrongdoing are being probed confirmed Alex Marshall, the general manager of the ICC’s ACU, according to a report in the Telegraph Sport.
Marshall outlined that players reported these approaches in England as individuals tried to get them to fix in franchise T20 cricket. The ICC on their part is confident that the World Cup was a clean one.
“We got very good feedback because we showed players pictures of current corruptors," Marshall said.
"That then led to several reports from people playing in World Cup about contact they had from those corruptors about T20 events in the future. None of them related to approaches to fix in the World Cup. At this point as far as I know it looks as though the World Cup was clean.”
The ICC, who has the power to seize phones, recently banned Bangladesh’s Shakib Al-Hasan for failing to report approaches.
Marshall also touched upon the recently concluded World T20 qualifying event in UAE where teams were under the scanner and people were suspended. He added that less well off teams were soft targets.
“The other development is the corrupters targeting less well off teams in the top tier or going the next level down with the associates. We had a qualifying event for World T20 in the UAE recently where three teams had some investigations attached to them including the UAE team where several have been charged and suspended. Other investigations are ongoing."
Marshall, who goes through plenty of evidence to help rid the game of corruption, believes captains and franchise owners are always among the big targets.
Individuals have been detained at passport control after tip offs from the ICC, who have also had potential team owners have been thrown out of leagues based on their intelligence.
“A lot of recent investigations have stemmed from franchise cricket and often below the very top tier of franchise cricket but where the new model of team ownership brings in people from outside normal cricket structures,” said Marshall.
“You also have teams not used to playing with each other and a backroom staff and coach who are not familiar with each other so it is quite different from the normal club, county or international team. Power is often held by the owners or backers behind the owners.”
