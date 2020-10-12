CRICKETNEXT

The International Cricket Council Board on Monday confirmed the process for the election of its next Chairperson is underway and is expected to be concluded by early December.

ICC Says Process to Elect New Chairperson Underway, to be Concluded by December

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Monday confirmed the process for the election of its next Chairperson is underway and is expected to be concluded by early December.

The process, which is being overseen by the Independent Chairman of the ICC Audit Committee, has commenced and the first stage is for the nominations of potential candidates to be made by current Board Directors by 18 October 2020.

Any nominee will then need to be seconded by another Board Director to become a candidate in the election. As outlined in the ICC Constitution, to be eligible, potential candidates must be either a current or former ICC Director.

The position of the ICC Chairman has been officially vacant ever since the term of the previous chairman Shashank Manohar ended in the beginning of July. The position was held on an interim basis by Imran Khawaja.

Manohar's term at the helm of cricket's governing body was poorly receieved in Indian cricket circles. One of India's oldest cricket administrators Niranjan Shah had said he had inflicted damage upon Indian cricket.

"BCCI went through much turmoil in the last couple of years. And the ICC, during these years, took undue advantage to damage cricket in India and the BCCI in all possible manner," Shah had told the Bangalore Mirror.

"Upon stepping down, Shashankji must be having mixed feelings about what could have been done for the promotion of cricket at international level and what was done to Indian cricket during his tenure. In the relaxed phase, now he may evaluate his tenures."

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan was even more scathing in his criticism.

"Ever since the new leadership has come into BCCI, Shashank knew he could not afford to represent India and use that as a vehicle for his convenience. He knew he had no chance (to continue) and therefore he had run away," Srinivasan had told TOI.

“My personal view is he has done so much damage to Indian cricket that every person involved in Indian cricket will be happy (with his exit).

"He has hurt India’s finances in the game, has hurt India’s chances at the ICC, he has been anti-Indian and has reduced India’s importance in world cricket. He is running away now because he knows he will not get any bow from the Indian leadership. He has caused huge damage.

"His exit is a relief to Indian cricket. Manohar could never stick around for a fight. In 2015, he left BCCI in the middle of its worst crisis. Now he is leaving the ICC in the middle of a pandemic. Personally, I am happy realising what has happened...that such a person is no more with the ICC."

