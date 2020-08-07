Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

326 (109.3)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

219 (70.3)

Pakistan lead by 244 runs with 2 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

ICC Says Video Channel Most Viewed Among Sporting Bodies

The ICC said that the number of views on its video channel stood at 1.65 billion in the first half of 2020, which is more than any other leading sporting organisations on the platform.

PTI |August 7, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
ICC Says Video Channel Most Viewed Among Sporting Bodies

The International Cricket Council's video channel got the most number of views on Facebook in the first half of this year, more than double the engagement of other global sporting federations, the body stated on Friday citing the findings of a content analysis tool.

The ICC said that the number of views on its video channel stood at 1.65 billion in the first half of 2020, which is more than any other leading sporting organisations on the platform.

The results, it said, were derived from the Facebook-owned CrowdTangle's analysis.

Over the previous 12 months, the ICC said its Facebook channel was the most engaged page in its category.

"...the single most engaged day in its history with 4.4 million interactions was (when) Bangladesh triumphed over India in the final of the Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020."

In March, during the women's T20 World Cup in Australia, the ICC said its digital channels received a total of 1.1 billion video views, which was a 1900 per cent increase on the 2018 edition making it the most-watched ICC women's event to date.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "The combination of one of the world's most-watched sports with one of the largest platforms is proving exciting for the growth of cricket consumption."

iccICC Video Channel

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more