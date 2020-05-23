ICC Sets Guidelines for Bowlers; Gives Detailed All-format Training Advisory for Injury-free Return

The ICC on Friday had issued guidelines for players for the resumption cricket, talking about do's and don'ts in detail. Now the apex body has come up with 'Guidelines For Preparation For Bowlers'.
The guidelines talked at length about the pressures that a bowler goes through after such a long gap, and also focussed on an injury-free return.
"Bowlers are at a particularly high risk of injury on return to play after a period of enforced time-out," it said.
"When looking at timescales, consideration needs to be given to the age and physical preparedness as this will influence the risk and length of time required to develop appropriate bowling loads that will allow a safe and effective return to international cricket."
The time of preparation for each format has different time periods and schedules.
"With the likelihood of a return to international cricket potentially resulting in a condensed schedule it will be necessary for countries to utilise larger squads to safely meet the performance demands imposed," the guideline read.
"A return to T20I would suggest a minimum 5-6 week preparation period, the last 3-week period would involve match intensity bowling.
"ODI cricket would require a minimum 6-week preparation period, the final 3-week period would involve match intensity bowling.
"Test cricket would require a minimum of 8-12 week preparation period, the final 4-5-week period would involve match intensity bowling technique and speed and lifetime overs, amongst others."
Also, training and intensity would be different for every bowler depending on a lot of other factors. "These are dependent on a multifactorial assessment with age of bowlers, injury history, bowling technique and speed and lifetime overs, amongst others.
"Bowling loads therefore need to be developed progressively, with adequate rest built into a return programme and based on match intensity overs per week."
