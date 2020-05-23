Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

ICC Sets Guidelines for Bowlers; Gives Detailed All-format Training Advisory for Injury-free Return

The ICC on Friday had issued guidelines for players for the resumption cricket, talking about do's and don'ts in detail. Now the apex body has come up with 'Guidelines For Preparation For Bowlers'.

Cricketnext Staff |May 23, 2020, 9:25 AM IST
ICC Sets Guidelines for Bowlers; Gives Detailed All-format Training Advisory for Injury-free Return

The ICC on Friday had issued guidelines for players for the resumption cricket, talking about do's and don'ts in detail. Now the apex body has come up with 'Guidelines For Preparation For Bowlers'.

The guidelines talked at length about the pressures that a bowler goes through after such a long gap, and also focussed on an injury-free return.

"Bowlers are at a particularly high risk of injury on return to play after a period of enforced time-out," it said.

"When looking at timescales, consideration needs to be given to the age and physical preparedness as this will influence the risk and length of time required to develop appropriate bowling loads that will allow a safe and effective return to international cricket."

The time of preparation for each format has different time periods and schedules.

"With the likelihood of a return to international cricket potentially resulting in a condensed schedule it will be necessary for countries to utilise larger squads to safely meet the performance demands imposed," the guideline read.

"A return to T20I would suggest a minimum 5-6 week preparation period, the last 3-week period would involve match intensity bowling.

"ODI cricket would require a minimum 6-week preparation period, the final 3-week period would involve match intensity bowling.

"Test cricket would require a minimum of 8-12 week preparation period, the final 4-5-week period would involve match intensity bowling technique and speed and lifetime overs, amongst others."

Also, training and intensity would be different for every bowler depending on a lot of other factors. "These are dependent on a multifactorial assessment with age of bowlers, injury history, bowling technique and speed and lifetime overs, amongst others.

"Bowling loads therefore need to be developed progressively, with adequate rest built into a return programme and based on match intensity overs per week."

bowlerscoronavirusiccICC Guidelinestraining schedule

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more