ICC Shares an Interesting Post Featuring Indian and New Zealand Cricketers Who Will Face Each Other After 13 Years

The International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) match between India and New Zealand will be played in ten days. Millions of fans are eagerly waiting for this inaugural Test championship to get underway at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. The ICC meanwhile shared an interesting post on their social media handles.

Cricket’s apex body took to Instagram shared a ‘glow up’ poster that features both the current skippers and two all-rounders from each side. At a first glance it may seem like a promotional post ahead of the all-important Test championship clash, however, ICC’s latest post has an interesting twist to it.

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, who were once captains of their Under-19 national teams, have come a long way since their 2008 U-19 World Cup semi-final clash in Malaysia. 13 years later, the two will be facing each other and lead their respective teams in the first ICC WTC final. The post also features Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, along with his Kiwi counterpart Tim Southee. All four cricketers were part of their respective U-19 teams and will now be up against each in the Test championship title clash.

“The glow up of all glow ups,” wrote ICC in the caption. They further mentioned the cricketers as “titans” who will be facing each other once again after their 2008 semi-final clash in the U-19 World Cup, to WTC 2021 finals.

See it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

ICC’s latest post soon went viral as it has raked in close to 5.43 lakh likes on the photo-video sharing platform so far.

In their 2008 U-19 World Cup semi-final encounter, Virat Kohli-led Indian side defeated Kane Williamson-led team by three wickets (D/L method) at Kuala Lumpur, in Malaysia. Batting first, the Kiwis scored 205 for 8 in their quota of 50 overs. Corey Anderson top scored with 70, while Williamson scored 37. Among Indian bowlers Siddharth Kaul, Tanmay Srivastava and skipper Kohli picked two wickets each.

Chasing India U-19 had to score 191 in 43 overs in a rain interrupted match. Kohli pitched in the bat to score 43 runs. In the end they had to huff and puff to victory with nine balls to spare. Kohli then led India to the title thereafter against South Africa.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here