ICC Shares Many Moods of Virat Kohli; See Pics

India lost the World Test Championship against New Zealand on Wednesday, June 23. The team were defeated by eight wickets at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. The Indian batsmen gave a mediocre performance on the last day of the match wherethe batting line-up was clearly not upto the mark on Wednesday. Batsmen including Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill made mediocre scores. In fact, captain Virat Kohli’s performance too was unimpressive. He only managed a score of 13 from 29 balls. Ever since the Indian side lost the WTC final, the internet has been buzzing with memes.

International Cricket Council too shared a reel on their Instagram in which they have included many moods of Captain Kohli. The short clip shows the range of emotions he had on the field and the waiting area during the final match of WTC against New Zealand. He is seen smiling with joy, reacting with aggression, doing a small dance, getting angry. The post has been completed with a quirky music in the background and a cutesy caption.Different emojis have also been added to the caption to convey the message more accurately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The comments section is filled with love for Kohli. Many people equated his intense expressions with his passion for the sport. A bunch of users wrote how the aggressiveness on the field shows his love for cricket. A couple of netizensopined how such intense expressions add to the energy of the game. They also said that the kind of energy Kohli brings in Test cricket is unmatched. A user also went on to say that the way in which Kohli cheers up his bowlers and teammates is amazing. Instagrammers also expressed how they are always amazed by the kind of passion and aggression that Kohli brings to every game that he is a part of.

