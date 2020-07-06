Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

1ST INN

Spanga United CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Spanga United CC
v/s
Alby Zalmi CC U23
Alby Zalmi CC U23

Spanga United CC elected to bat
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

2ND INN

Nacka CC

166/3 (10.0)

Nacka CC
v/s
Stockholm Tigers
Stockholm Tigers*

77/3 (8.1)

Stockholm Tigers need 90 runs in 11 balls at 49.09 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

ICC Should Give Priority to International Cricket, Not Private Leagues: Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Inzamam said ICC should ensure priority is given to international cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
ICC Should Give Priority to International Cricket, Not Private Leagues: Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said questions will be raised if the ICC T20 World Cup is cancelled or postponed, and the Indian Premier League happens in the same window.

Inzamam said Australia are entitled to cancel the T20 World Cup due to the COVID-19 scenario but said the ICC should not decide on that with a motive to help private leagues like IPL.

“These are the things that sources and internal people are talking about. They are claiming it is decided that the T20 World Cup won’t happen. Australia can say that it was difficult for it to manage 18 teams for the mega event as it is not easy. Likewise, the Pakistan team was in England in a hotel and all the facilities were being provided there, therefore, it has not been easy to manage 18 teams,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“There are rumors that the World Cup was clashing with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Australia-India series, therefore, it won’t take place.

“The Indian board is strong and has control in the International Cricket Council (ICC). If Australia says that we cannot hold the World Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then their stance will be easily accepted, but if any such kind event happens during the same time, then questions will be raised,” he said.

Inzamam said ICC should ensure priority is given to international cricket.

ALSO READ: 'Time to Start Planning for IPL' - BCCI Unhappy With ICC Delay on T20 World Cup

“The ICC should not be allowed to give priority to private leagues on international cricket. This will lead to young players forcing on private leagues other than international matches,” he said.

“I have also heard that objections are also raised on the dates of the Asia Cup as it is clashing with some other event. The ICC, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and all cricket boards should sit together and give a strong message that any such kind of impression (giving priority to private leagues instead of international cricket), won’t take place,” he said.

bcciICC T20 World Cupinzamam ul haqiplpakistanworld cup postponed

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more