BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa

284 (84.3)

South Africa
v/s
England
England*

181 (53.2)

South Africa lead by 147 runs
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

467 (155.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

44/2 (18.0)

New Zealand trail by 423 runs
Innings Break

BPL, 2019-20 Match 22, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 27 December, 2019

1ST INN

Khulna Tigers *

182/7 (20.0)

Khulna Tigers
v/s
Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers

Toss won by Rangpur Rangers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

ICC Should Not Allow Teams to Tour Unsafe India: Miandad

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad on Friday echoed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani in saying that teams should stop touring India in the backdrop of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

IANS |December 27, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
Lahore: Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad on Friday echoed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani in saying that teams should stop touring India in the backdrop of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

"People should take note of what is going on in India. I urge the ICC to boycott them," Miandad said in the video uploaded on PakPassion.com.

"Not Pakistan but India is not a safe country for any tourist or anybody (sic). As human beings, we sportspersons should also stand up and condemn them.

"The entire world is watching and talking about what is going on there. I am speaking on behalf of Pakistan that all sporting ties must be suspended with India. All countries should take action against them," he said.

Earlier, Ehsan Mani had said "India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan".

"We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn't coming then they should prove that it's unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan," Mani was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the Karachi Test, thus winning what was an emotional two-match Test series 1-0. The Test series marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. Sri Lanka were the last team to play Tests there, in 2009, when their tour was cut short by a terrorist attack on the team bus.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
