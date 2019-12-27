ICC Should Not Allow Teams to Tour Unsafe India: Miandad
Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad on Friday echoed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani in saying that teams should stop touring India in the backdrop of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.
