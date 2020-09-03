Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS ROME, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Bergamo Cricket Club
Bergamo Cricket Club

Toss won by Bergamo Cricket Club (decided to field)
Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

2ND INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club

95/7 (10.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club*

55/2 (4.2)

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club need 41 runs in 34 balls at 7.23 rpo

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

ICC Should Use One Brand of Ball in Test Cricket, Says Waqar Younis

Pakistan pace legend Waqar Younis on Thursday said the International Cricket Council (ICC) should consider using only one brand of ball in Test cricket as the quicks find it difficult to adjust while playing in different conditions across the globe.

"I have been a big advocate of the Dukes ball for many years but I feel that only one brand of ball should be used around the world for Test cricket," Younis wrote in a column for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"It doesn't matter which brand but the ICC should make that decision. It's hard for bowlers to adjust to using different types of ball when they play around the world."

Pakistan played with the Dukes brand during their tour of England, where the visitors lost the three-Test series 0-2.

ALSO READ:  Inzamam Fumes At Misbah, Says Coach Must Give Positive Vibes

Besides Dukes, Kookaburra and Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) are the other two cricket balls mainly used in international matches. While India uses SG, England, Ireland and the West Indies use Dukes and all other countries use Kookaburra.

The ICC has banned the use of saliva to shine the ball in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One of the challenges that both teams faced in the recent Test series was the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball. I don't think it was actually a major issue given the weather (in England). The pitches themselves were very dry but there was always moisture in the air and the outfields were lush. So, keeping the ball in good condition was not a problem. In other parts of the world, it is always more challenging to keep the ball in good condition."

pakistanpcbWaqar Younis

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
