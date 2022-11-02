ICC T20 Rankings: Suryakumar Goes Past Babar Azam & Muhammad Rizwan to Become World No. 1 Batter

Indian batter Suryakuamar Yadav has added one of the brightest feathers to his colourful hat. On Wednesday, he surpassed the likes of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan in the latest ICC T20 batter rankings to grab the top spot with 863 rating points. The right-hand batter reached the magnificent feat after registering back-to-back half-centuries against the Netherlands and South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Suryakumar has been a revelation since making his international debut in March last year and his latest feat to take the top ranking from Rizwan is a reward for his excellent recent run of form. He has already registered eight half-centuries and one brilliant century in this calendar year and sitting at the top of the list of leading scorers in the format with 935 runs to his credit.

He has been in great spirits in the ongoing showpiece event Down Under. Suryakumar has scored 134 runs from three innings and his stylish 68 in Perth against the Proteas on Sunday was a clear highlight.

Meanwhile, South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips have sneaked into the top 10 following their spectacular knocks in the ongoing tournament in Australia. The Proteas No. 3 hit a magnificent century against Bangladesh in Sydney which helped him move up a whopping 17 places to the eighth position.

Phillips has risen five places to seventh on the latest list for batters following his fabulous 104 against Sri Lanka also at the SCG. His teammate Devon Conway (third) is the only New Zealand player ahead of him.

There is plenty of movement on the latest list for T20I bowlers too, with Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga going agonisingly close to claiming the top ranking from fellow spinner Rashid Khan. The star Lankan spinner is currently the top wicket-taker of the showpiece event with 13 scalps to his credit. He has moved four spots up, to the second overall on the latest list for bowlers.

Rashid remains on top of the rankings list with a total of 700 rating points, but Hasaranga (697), Tabraiz Shamsi (694), and Josh Hazlewood (692) are all within striking distance.

England seamer Sam Curran jumps two places to sixth overall after his impressive start to the T20 World Cup, while South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje improves 11 spots to eighth.

