ICC T20 Rankings: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Maintain Top 10 Positions, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal Move Up

India captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stayed put at fifth and sixth position respectively in the latest ICC rankings for the T20 International batsmen issued on Wednesday.

However, both Rahul and Kohli are not part of the Indian team that is playing a T20 series in Sri Lanka, the dividends of which were reaped by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who moved up to 16th position in the bowlers" list after his 4/22 in the first game last Sunday.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was economical in the first game, has gained 10 places to be 21st on that list where Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga with a stellar performance is placed second.

In the T20I batsmen"s list, Rohit Sharma has dropped to 14th without playing while Shikhar Dhawan after his 38-ball-46 is now 29th.

In the ODI list, Kohli and Rohit trail Pakistan"s Babar Azam in the top-10 while Jasprit Bumrah is the lone Indian at seventh in the bowlers" table. In the all-rounder"s list, Ravindra Jadeja remained static at No 9.

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has moved up one slot to a career-best second place in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after grabbing two wickets in the first match of their series against India being played in Colombo.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan has gained five slots after contributing a 36-ball 46 in the 38-run victory and is now joint-29th along with South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks, who moved up three places scoring 69 runs in the last match of the series, won 3-0 by them.

Others to advance in the batsmen’s list include South Africa’s David Miller (up nine places to 33rd), India’s Suryakumar Yadav (up 25 places to 42nd) and Zimbabwe’s Wesley Madhevere (up 59 places to 70th).

In the batting list, Australia’s Alex Carey is up three places to 22nd and Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando has climbed 10 slots to 52nd. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar is up 18 places to 65th among bowlers after being named Player of the Match for grabbing two wickets and scoring an unbeaten 19 in the final match of the series.

