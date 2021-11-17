ICC T20 WC: Babar Azam Leads Aakash Chopra's Team of the Tournament, no Indian Makes it

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked his team of the tournament after the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup. The cricketer-turned-commentator named England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler the opener and the keeper of the side. He also hailed his century against Sri Lanka as the best knock of the tournament.

He named Australian opener David Warner to partner Jos Buttler and also picked Pakistan captain Babar Azam at number 3. Babar will also lead this side as per Aakash Chopra.

“I have picked Buttler and he is also my wicket-keeper. He made 269 runs at an average of nearly 90 and a strike rate of 151. The century against Sri Lanka, I thought that was the innings of the tournament,” he said in his YouTube video.

Speaking about Babar Azam, Chopra said that the right-hander is a bit more classy as compared to Mohammad Rizwan, and he showed his pedigree in the tournament with 303 runs at an average of 60, with a strike rate of 126.

Aakash Chopra also picked young Sri Lankan player Charith Asalanka at number 4, followed by South African batter Aiden Markram at number 5. However, he did not name Mitchell Marsh, who was superb at number 3 for Australia.

“Charith Asalanka scored 231 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 147. He is Sri Lanka’s future. At No.5, I have picked Aiden Markram, a slightly unlikely choice. I couldn’t fit Mitchell Marsh here,” Chopra said.

Aakash Chopra then named Moeen Ali and David Wiese as the two all-rounders on his side. He said that Moeen was pivotal in England’s campaign and David Weise was superb against big teams of the tournament.

The four bowlers who were named in Aakash Chopra’s side are Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood, and Anrich Nortje.

Aakash Chopra’s best T20 World Cup playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), David Warner, Babar Azam (c), Charith Asalanka, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood, Anrich Nortje

