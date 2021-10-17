ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Format, Schedule, Teams, Prize Money – All You Need to Know

After a year-long delay, the seventh edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will finally get going from Sunday with teams from across the globe vying for the title. It’s been seven years since the last edition which was held in India and won by West Indies as they beat England in a last-over thriller at the Eden Gardens.

The tournament was to be held in the second half of 2020 and hosted by Australia but the coronavirus pandemic forced to be delayed by a year requiring a rejig. However, now Australia will host the event next year while it remains with India as per the original schedule although the matches will be played in the middle-east.

While BCCI have the hosting rights, the venue has been shifted from India to UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic and the potential dangers that may arise should there be a third wave.

For the first time in T20 World Cup history, DRS has been made available. Like is the case with T20Is, each team will have a maximum of two unsuccessful reviews per innings.

Here’s everything you ought to know about the T20 World Cup 2021

How many teams are taking part?

A total of 16 teams are part of the event including India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, Namibia, Scotland and Papua New Guinea.

What is the format?

So there are two stages. First is the qualifying round where eight teams will be vying for the four vacant spots in the Super-12 – the second stage or the tournament proper. These teams have been divided into two Groups: A and B. Each team plays another once in the group and the top two from each will progress to the next stage.

Group A: Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Ireland

Group B: Oman Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Bangladesh

In Super-12 stage, the 12 teams have also been divided into two Groups – 1 and 2. Each team plays another once in the group and the top-two will progress to the semi-finals.

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, B1, A2

Points System

For each round, the winning team will be awarded two points, the losing none and in case of a no result (wash-out, abandonment etc.), one point each. Should there be multiple teams finishing with same number of points, the top-two will then be decided based on wins, net run-rate, head-to-head result.

Super-over

In case both the teams finish on the same scores, the match will head into Super Over. And if that also ends in a tie, it will be followed by another Super Over and so on till one team wins.

Reserve Days

There are reserve days just for the semi-finals and the final. In the scenario of semi-final being abandoned, the team finishing higher in the Super-12 stage will progress to the final. In case, the final is abandoned, the trophy will be shared.

Schedule

The qualifiers will be held from October 17 to October 22. All days will be double-headers. The Super-12 stage will be held between October 23 and November 7.

The first semi-final is scheduled for November 10 and the second on November 12. The final is on November 14.

Venues

For qualifiers, the matches will be held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat and Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The rest of the tournament starting with the Super-12 will be held across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

Crowd

The crowd has been permitted but there are limited seats due to covid-19. For the matches in UAE, the stadiums will be operating at 70 per cent capacity.

Prize Money

The winner will get USD 1.6 million, the runners-up USD 8,00,000 while the two losing semi-finalists will receive USD 4,00,000 each.

