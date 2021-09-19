ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India to Play Warm Up Games Against England, Australia

India will play two warm-up games against England and Australia before taking on Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli and his men will open campaign against their arch-rivals, but before that they will be up against two quality sides, both the games will be telecast live on Star Sports. “Yes, India will lock horns against England and Australia in warm-up games and they will be telecast on Star," the source told ANI.

Earlier the BCCI had picked India’s World Cup squad which comprised of 15 men. Surprisingly, a number of cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal were dropped from the squad. While there are no surprises in the batting unit, Shikhar Dhawan is the big name to miss and it was on expected lines. Ishan Kishan pips Sanju Samson as the back-up wicketkeeper to Rishabh Pant in the 15-member squad while Shreyas Iyer is named in the standbys list. Also in the standbys list in Shardul Thakur, who was expected to be named in the squad proper.

Ashwin, who last played a T20I in 2017, makes a surprise return to the shortest format and the 15-member squad consists of five spinners. The surprise exclusion is that of Yuzvndra Chahal who had a decent in the T20I series in Sri Lanka. leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has earned a spot in the squad after his impressive performances against England and Sri Lanka.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday picked the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 with Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal the big ommissions in the 15-member squad. R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar make the cut, while Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are named as standby players.

“Former India Captain MS Dhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup" - BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said during the team annoucement.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami

