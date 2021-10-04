ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan Match Tickets Sold Out Within Hours

The tickets of India vs Pakistan encounter has been sold out within hours, leaving die hard fans from both the nations stunned. The Dubai International Stadium will play host to the arch-rivals on October 24 in what would be a mother of all clashes at the ICC T20 World Cup. Seats in all sections of the state-of-the-art Dubai cricket stadium, including General, General East, Premium, Pavilion East and Platinum, have become unavailable on the Platinumlist website, where tickets for the T20 World Cup are being sold.

As soon as the tickets went live, thousands of fans flocked to the website to book their seats. Many were placed in an online queue with tens of thousands of users ahead of them. The estimated wait time was more than an hour, reported Khaleej Times.

Was waiting for weeks to get my hands on #Pak v #Ind World Cup match ticket… they went on sale yesterday while we were busy with moving houses and got sold out in a few minutes anyone selling general category tickets here? #T20WorldCup #Dubai— sarahrizvi (@sarahrizvi) October 4, 2021

Gopal Jasapara, head coach of Dubai’s G Force Cricket Academy, also failed to book tickets for the big clash. “I went to the website immediately after tickets went on sale. I was on the waiting list for a long time and thought I had a chance. But I was wrong,” Jasapara told the paper.

Is anyone willing to sell their #indvspak #ICCT20WorldCup2021 tickets for the match on 24th Oct in Dubai?Kindly contact.— Bhagya (@Bhagya01309213) October 4, 2021

The premium range of tickets went on sale on Sunday night which were also unavailable by Monday morning. Several users took to social media on Monday to ask if people were willing to sell their tickets.Even Jasapara’s WhatsApp has been flooded with messages from people desperate to get their hands on a ticket. “Since I have been involved with local cricket in UAE, a lot of people have sent me messages for India-Pakistan match tickets. But I have no special access. I am just as helpless as them,” Jasapara said.

