‘ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is Going to UAE’

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani has said that the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 Wrold Cup will be held in the UAE due to the coronavirus situation in India. Last month, BCCI had announced that the remaining season of IPL 2021 will be conducted in UAE due to the monsoon season in India in September-October.

However, BCCI had also sought more time from the ICC before taking a final call on whether India will remain the host country for the T20 World Cup. As of now, the marquee event is to be held in the country in October-November.

“The ICC T20 World Cup, which was supposed to be held in India, is now going to the UAE,” Mani was quoted as saying by thenews.com.pk. “India is forced to hold the remaining IPL 2021 matches in UAE also.”

Mani said PCB also were left with no choice but to hold the remainder of Pakistan Super League 2021 in UAE as well. “As such Pakistan had no other choice but to shift the venue of the remaining PSL matches in Abu Dhabi. We had two options, either to cancel the remaining matches or look for a possible venue during the period when we have no other international commitments. This is the best time for us and we have decided to hold it in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

He also added that the safety of players and officials during a time when the world is dealing with a major health crisis should be paramount. “We cannot take any risk. It is the safety and security of the players and officials that should be our top priority,” Mani said.

Both IPL and PSL were suspended midway through the season after coronavirus breached their bio-secure bubbles with several players and match officials beginning to test positive. However, the organisers of both the leagues have managed to find a window and venue to hold the remaining matches in UAE.

