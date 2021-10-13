ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Lance Klusener Backs Pakistan to Upset India

Lance Klusener, the former South African allrounder and current coach of the Afghanistan cricket team, on Tuesday backed the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side to provide India a stern challenge at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Both India and Pakistan will kick off their World Cup campaigns when they face each other on Sunday (October 24) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ: Miandad’s Advice to Pakistan Ahead of India Contest

Ahead of the high-octane clash, Klusener backed Pakistan to upset India and end their losing streak against the bitter rivals in the world cups.

The South African though warned that Pakistan need to be at their absolute best to win this fixture as well as hope that the Virat Kohli-led outfit has a “bit of an off day.” Calling the Men in Green an “unpredictable’ unit, he claims that they are capable of beating any side in the world on their day.

“If India has a bit of an off day and Pakistan brings their best game, they can easily cause an upset,” Klusener told the Times of India when asked about the opening match between the two neighbours.

He says that the match between India and Pakistan is going to be “huge” and unmissable.

He also praised the Pakistan team, saying that they have come a long way. However, the 50-year-old also acknowledged that the Indian side has “too much ammunition” in their ranks as compared to their opposition.

India will take on Australia and South Africa in their two warm-ups games while Pakistan are set to face West Indies in their first warm-up game and in their second game, they will take on ODI world champions inner England.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here