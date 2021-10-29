ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Mathew Hayden Clarifies His Statement on Indians Facing 130km/h Deliveries in IPL

Former Australia batter Mathew Hayden is currently on a special assignment as the batting consultant of the Pakistan cricket team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. After Pakistan’s historic win against India where Shaheen Afridi bowled a magical spell to take the three most important wickets in the Indian line-up -dismissing Rohit Sharma in the very first over, KL Rahul in the third, and Virat Kohli later in the innings — Hayden had given a controversial statement.

Speaking to Fox cricket, he said that Indian batters were facing 130km/h deliveries for the last month during the IPL and this was the reason behind their inability to counter Shaheen’s pace.

The former opener has now made a clarification to the earlier statement since a lot of people pointed out how there were many pacers bowling at 150 km/h in the IPL. Commenting on an Instagram post about his earlier statement, Hayden conceded that “Most IPL teams do have a genuine speedster,” citing the names of Anrich Nortje, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Siraj, and Avesh Khan.

But he added that along with pace, the swing is another weapon for bowlers and Shaheen has both. According to Hayden, “It’s exciting to watch this type of bowling, and sadly you don’t see it too often in the modern game.”

The win on Sunday, October 24 was Pakistan’s first-ever win versus India in a World Cup game since the two teams met for the first time in the 1992 ODI world cup. Shaheen was the biggest factor shocking the Indian team by sending back Rohit and Rahul with two superfast deliveries.

The Indian innings could never really recover from the poor start and could muster only 151 runs on the board in their 20 overs, which were chased down by Pakistan with 10 wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare.

