ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Minod Bhanuka, Lakshan Sandakan Among Five Players Added to Sri Lanka Squad

Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday added five more players to their original squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s 2021 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in UAE and Oman.

The five new names added to the original squad are — Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan, and Ramesh Mendis.

Lahiru Madushanka, who was previously named in the T20 World Cup squad, will not travel with the team as he is recovering from an injury, the Sri Lanka Cricket said in a release.

The squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka and begins its campaign on October 18 against Namibia in Abu Dhabi in Group A of the first round. Ireland and the Netherlands are the other teams in the group.

The only major omissions from the squad were Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, and Danushka Gunathilaka, who all were banned for a year for breaking the Covid-19 protocols on their tour of England in July.

The 21-year-old off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who made his T20I debut in the first match against South Africa and dismissed Heinrich Klaasen, has been included. The youngster was also impressive in his ODI debut earlier this week, picking up a four-wicket haul.

The other spinners making the squad are left-armer Praveen Jayawickrama, who made his international debut earlier this year, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Jayawickrama is the only uncapped member in the squad but has been included on the basis of his terrific performances in other formats. He had an excellent Test debut against Bangladesh in April, picking up 11 wickets in the match. He also has played five ODIs so far and picked up five wickets.

The fast bowling department will be led by Dushmantha Chameera along with veteran seamer Nuwan Pradeep and all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne.

They have also named four reserves, who will travel with the squad as injury cover. The reserves are Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya and Pulina Tharanga.

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan, and Ramesh Mendis.

