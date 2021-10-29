ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Mitchell Starc Bowls Magical Yorker to Knock Kusal Perera Over - WATCH

Australia registered their second consecutive win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Sri Lanka on Thursday. After restricting Sri Lanka for 154 runs, Australia chased it down with 7 wickets and 18 balls left. While Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with 2 wickets for just 12 runs in his 4 overs, what has caught the eyes of sports lovers is a superfast yorker Mitchell Starc bowled to get rid of Kusal Perera.

The International Cricket Council shared the video on its official page and T20worldcup’s official page. “Mitchell Starc at his blazing best. An electrifying yorker gets the better of Kusal Perera, bringing an end to his knock of 35,” read the caption to the post.

The video shows Starc bowling the toe-crusher on the third ball of the 11th over to embarrass the Sri Lankan southpaw, who was playing well. Perera was dismissed for 35 and 25 balls. Starc’s delivery came as a perfect counter to Perera hitting him for a six on the previous delivery.

The ball clocked 144 km/h on the speedometer. Starc scalped 2 wickets in his quota of 4 overs giving away just 27 runs. The breathtaking Yorker from the left-arm speedster however might not have been a very pleasant sight for the Indian fans, who saw Pakistani left-arm faster Shaheen Afridi bowling similar deliveries shocking the Indian team with two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul on Sunday.

Speaking about this game, Australia won the toss and put Sri Lanka to bat first. Owing to the brilliance of Zampa and Starc, Australia contained them at 154 in 20 overs. In the second innings, along with the victory, the biggest headline was ace opener David Warner returning to form. The southpaw, who is going through a rough patch, scored 65 off 42 balls to help his team chase down the target.

