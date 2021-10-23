ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Goof-Up Two Run-Out Chances In One Ball Against Ireland - WATCH

Namibia reached the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, beating Ireland convincingly by 8 wickets but amid this glory, there was a goof-up that is making news. On the last ball of the Ireland innings, Namibia missed two run-out chances on the same delivery and gave us a hilarious visual.

First, David Wiese missed the stumps from a short distance and then on the same ball, when the batters were trying to take the third run, another blunder took place at the non-striker’s end.

Chaotic run out attempt from Namibia v Ireland. Almost identical to some of the crazy scenes from the @EuropeanCricket Series (except that the commentator is female). pic.twitter.com/Rjbs1rNsxE— Kit Harris (@cricketkit) October 22, 2021

Wiese bowled a full-length delivery way outside the off stump on the last ball of the 20th over. Simi Singh, in a pre-meditated attempt to play a scoop in the leg side, could only manage to dab the ball which could not go further than the bowler. Since it was the last ball of the inning, the two batters tried to steal a run. Wiese picked up the ball and threw the ball underarm which missed the stumps as well as the wicketkeeper and the ball went towards the boundary behind the wickets.

Till the time the fielder could pick it up and throw it back, the batters had taken two runs and tried for the third which they successfully could; thanks to the fielder who bungled up the ball at the non-striker’s end missing an easy run-out chance.

Earlier in the game, Ireland won the toss and came in to bat first but could justify the decision as their batters could only muster a total of 125 for 8. In response, Namibia easily chased it down with 9 balls to spare, thanks to an unbeaten half-century from Gerhard Erasmus, who scored 53. The real stars however were the bowlers who restricted the Irish team for a low score. Jan Frylinck was the pick of them, taking 3 wickets for 21 runs while player of the match David Wiese took two scalps for 22, along with his valuable contribution of unbeaten 28 runs with the bat.

