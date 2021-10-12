ICC T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand's Glenn Phillips credits 800 press-ups for his six-hitting abilities

The long-awaited ICC T20 World Cup will begin in UAE and Oman on October 17 after much delay. With all teams going under rigorous preparations for the mega event, New Zealand breakout star Glenn Phillips in a virtual interview has revealed thetraining secrets behind his ability to hit big sixes. The Kiwi batterwho made his international debut in 2017 has caused a storm in 2020 with most runs and sixes in the year in the shortest version of the game.

Phillips has scored 1289 runs with 89 sixes in T20 cricket this year. These stats however include the latest version of the game, the Hundred. This has ensured a permanent stay in the New Zealand side.

Talking about his hard-hitting abilities to clear the ground, the Kiwi star credited his gym training that includes 800 press-ups a day, the key factor for his power-hitting. “Being in the gym has had a lot to do with it (six-hitting). I’ve definitely put on some weight and started throwing a bit more tin around,” Phillips said in the virtual media chat.

The Kiwi sensation also spoke on the importance of identifying his strengths. He credits his understanding of the ability of hittingstrong shots that help him to keep the head cool and hit the right balls. According to Phillips, the combination of his understanding of the game as well as rigourous workout sessions at gym has helped him identify the strengths that can help the batter perform batter, hitting maximum with full efficiency.

After canceling their series with Pakistan earlier due to security reasons, New Zealand will now begin their T20 World Cup Captain against the agitated Men in Green on October 26 in the Super 12.

